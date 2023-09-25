There's stuck, and then there's a calf, backwards down a wombat hole kind of stuck.
The bellowing could be heard from miles around in the dark of night in the Southern Highlands, with a stuck one-month-old calf and it's mother was crying for help.
The farmer, who lives in High Range north-west of Bowral, spent hours trying to dig the Angus calf out, but the scared male calf kept retreating deeper into the hole.
So, at 4.30am on September 22, they made an emergency call for help.
The SES volunteers from Moss Vale Unit who responded may be trained in large animal rescue, but even for them this was unusual.
"Most of the time it's cattle - cattle in dams or cattle stuck in the mud," Unit Commander Nicole Pisano said.
"Dogs are curious so they go into wombat holes face-first to see what's in there. A calf in a wombat hole is certainly a first."
As volunteers set up rigging to pull the calf out, they had an audience of 20 curious Angus cows all watching on.
"The mum was very vocal the whole time we were there," Ms Pisano said.
"With our purpose-built equipment we were able to attach straps to his legs and pull him out."
The rescue operation only took 30 minutes and one out, the uninjured calf made a run for him mum.
"Once he found his feet he went straight to his mum for breakfast," Ms Pisano said.
"She gave him a look over and cleaned him and then let him nurse."
On average Moss Vale SES gets called to around four large animal rescues each year, but so far this year they've attended six.
Kiama SES Unit are also equipped and trained for large animal rescues, during 2022 they had one rescue, but so far they've had none.
