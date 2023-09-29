Each year Illawarra children perform a theatre show to a packed audience of adults but the cast actually has a soft-spot for their single performance for primary school children.
Over a hundred children aged between three to seventeen are rehearsing for their end-of-year show Return to Neverland which is loosely based on Peter Pan and Wendy.
The one hour show by the Joanne Grace School of Dance will be performed at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in December.
The school's performance is a favourite because the cast can hear the children vocalising their reactions, bringing an entirely new energy to the show.
"Something happens, or something's impressive in terms of lighting or sound or the theatrics of the show they'll voice that," Mrs Joanne Grace-Morgan said.
"You'll hear their screams, their laughter and their applause which is pretty amazing to feel."
Mrs Grace-Morgan said she's heard from teachers that children with learning difficulties or a short attention span would sit still for the entire show "absolutely mesmerised".
The school's performance was created to ensure all kids had the opportunity to watch a theatre show and become immersed in the arts.
"The reaction from the kids when they see the red curtain or they hear the music coming from the speakers or the lights, the effects their reactions are really priceless," Mrs Grace-Morgan said.
Previously a high-school teacher herself at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts and Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, Mrs Grace-Morgan has ensured school performance includes links to the syllabus.
While theatre is part of her everyday she enjoys bringing the experience to as many kids that she can.
"It's really exciting having kids that aren't usually exposed it, to see what it's all about," she said
"If that can motivate even one child in the audience to want to go and learn to sing, dance, act, then then that's really special as well."
Illawarra schools are welcome to register for the schools performance of Return to Neverland held on December 8, 2023.
To reserve seats for the 2023 performance or to request a schools prospectus contact: admin@joannegrace.com.au
