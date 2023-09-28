Barrack Point property smashes suburb price record by nearly $3m

There was a time during the peak of the COVID-influenced property boom whereby new suburb price records were being set in the Illawarra on an almost weekly basis.
In the current market such record-breakers are far less common in the region, but sometimes a listing still comes along that sets a whole new price benchmark.
For example, an absolute beachfront home in Barrack Point has obliterated the sale price record for the suburb by nearly $3 million.
The home sold to a southern Sydney buyer relocating who "wanted an absolute waterfront property, which this is".
"The back fence being a sand dune was the biggest attraction," the selling agent said.
Take a tour of this eye-catching home.
Staying in the Shellharbour LGA, home owners who are selling there are still largely coming out on top, according to a new report.
However, the average profit made on re-sales within the local government area has dipped by more than $36,000.
The CoreLogic Pain & Gain report for the June quarter shows the rate of profit-making sales nationally increased for the first time in a year.
Meanwhile, a home on one of Kiama's premier streets has sold after ten days on the market.
The home at 18 Gwinganna Avenue sold for $3.1 million; the latest in a series of significant transactions in the in-demand street.
CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 2014 for $675,000.
Antony Catalano, co-owner and executive chairman of View Media Group and ACM is a property expert.
And the former CEO of Domain knew that there was a problem when searching for a home that needed to be answered.
While there are 11 million homes in Australia, only a small fraction are currently listed for sale.
Therefore, the view.com.au platform, to launch September 30, opens up the whole of the property market to all Australians without actually having to do the door-knocking.
We've also provided a guide on how to use the new View. Be empowered when it comes to making property decisions.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. If you love to entertain, or just want space for your growing family to spread out, this home is certainly one for the shortlist.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.