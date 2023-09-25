A cross-code switch has been anything but easy, but Sheridan Gallagher's rookie NRLW campaign could not have panned out better.
The former Illawarra Stingray and Young Matildas captain has started in all 10 matches for minor premiers and defending champions Newcastle.
The 21-year-old, who played just two games of rugby league before being signed by the Knights, has scored six tries, booked a grand final appearance and earned a Dally M Awards nomination for winger of the year.
"It's pretty unbelievable," Gallagher told our stablemate, the Newcastle Herald.
"This time last year I was packing my bags and heading to a [FIFA Under-20 Women's] World Cup but this time I'm packing my bags to head to a grand final, so it's pretty cool.
"It hasn't been a straight and easy road but it's a decision I've really taken with both hands and I've loved every minute of it.
"I've learnt a lot but definitely a lot more to learn."
The sporting talent, who hails from Douglas Park in the Macarthur region, made the switch to rugby league in April after falling out of love with soccer.
She has not looked back.
"I've made this change for myself and not for anyone else," Gallagher said.
"The family has jumped on board and been a massive support. But that motivation and drive is there from myself and that hunger inside is what's driven me, and just to be the best player I can possibly be for the team, not necessarily the best player on the team."
The Knights secured a second consecutive premiership showdown with a 30-24 sudden death semi-final win over Brisbane in front of 12,689 fans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
It was a record crowd for a stand-alone NRLW match, surpassing the previous highest attendance figure of 7800 at the 2021 grand final in Redcliffe.
Gallagher overcame a grade one tear of the medial ligament in her right knee, sustained in Newcastle's final-round clash with West Tigers, to play the semi-final.
There were plenty of emotions when the Knights' fate was sealed.
"Honestly, I had a bit of a tear in my eye when the full-time hooter went," Gallagher said post-match.
"It was just like, 'Wow, I've actually done it. I've made an NRLW grand final in my first year'. It's unbelievable to have 12,000 people here.
"It's just the community and everyone behind you that gets you over that line when things got tough out there, and that lifted us a long way."
Gallagher was gearing up for the 2022-23 A-League Women with Western Sydney when the Knights beat Parramatta 32-12 to claim the club's first NRLW premiership on the October long weekend last year.
Gold Coast stand in their way at Accor Stadium this Sunday.
The third-placed Titans beat the second-placed Sydney Roosters 12-0 in the other semi-final on Sunday.
A team-first mentality has been the Knights' mantra in another history-making season and Gallagher believes that will be their strength again this weekend.
"We're just going to soak it all up [this week] and not think about it too much and just get to game day," she said.
"When it gets down to the pointy end of it, we'll just come through the other side of it together."
The Dally M awards will be announced in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Ron Griffiths (coach of the year), Shanice Parker (centre of the year), Yasmin Clydsdale (second-rower of the year), Tamika Upton (fullback of the year) and Jesse Southwell (try of the year) are also nominated from the Knights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.