Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sheridan Gallagher's stunning debut season in NRLW: Knights

By Renee Valentine
September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sheridan Gallgher, far left, in her Young Matilda days, backheeling a goal against new Zealand, and inset, now, as a Newcastle Knight. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset by Getty Images
Sheridan Gallgher, far left, in her Young Matilda days, backheeling a goal against new Zealand, and inset, now, as a Newcastle Knight. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset by Getty Images

A cross-code switch has been anything but easy, but Sheridan Gallagher's rookie NRLW campaign could not have panned out better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.