It doesn't have to be a 'big' incident that pushes you over the edge, sometimes the little ones are enough to make your 'cup spill over'.
There's 6500 Surf Life Saving members in the Illawarra (including 1100 lifesavers), and they help the public with anything from a Band-Aid to a life-threatening emergency.
The service is well-equipped to help its members, they've got hot debriefs, member welfare officers, counselling sessions and a chaplain to help those who need to talk.
In the lead-up to their first patrol day of the season, volunteers Peter Everet (Woonona Surf Club), Jackie Percy (Bellambi Surf Club) and Anthony Turner (Thirroul Surf Club) and I met to talk mental health.
They joined Illawarra's firefighters, paramedics, police, SES and mayors, who walked with me to support local charity Talk2MeBro and raise funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
"In the last two years we've had some major boating incidents and rock fishing incidents where six rock fishos have drowned over a 12-month period at Hill 60," Mr Turner said.
"You can see how that compounded on some of the members."
Mr Evert reminisced when he became a lifesaver in the 1970s there were no mental health support services for members.
"Nowadays, a lot of focus and attention is on member welfare and that's really important," he said.
"Every time that there's an incident, it could be minor, it could still have an impact on people.
"I've been to a couple of the child ones [rescues]. Just a single child being pulled out, and their parents are distraught, it still impacts you as an individual because you're a father or a grandfather."
Ms Percy said talking with other lifesavers about incidents they've attended is a huge help.
"I think just knowing that other people have experienced the same trauma possibly, or the same situation, it just gives you that little bit of confidence," she said.
"It's ok that you don't feel ok, or in two weeks you don't feel ok. You know you've got that back support because they have been through the same.
I've registered to walk and raise funds for Talk2MeBro's September fundraiser 'Walk With Me', and set a personal goal of 120 kilometres to help those struggling. I've hit my goal, but I'm going to see just how far I can walk.
Find out more at talk2mebro.org.au or make a tax deductible donation here.
