Acclaimed actress Yael Stone admits she didn't know what she was getting into when she decided to found a not-for-profit focused on sustainability, but she's already kicking goals after a year and couldn't be more stoked.
The Bulli environmental advocate's social enterprise, Hi Neighbour, aims to help businesses put solar systems on their rooftops to save money - and emissions - while also upskilling local people to work in renewable energy.
So far they've already whacked a huge system on the Buckaroo factory in Bellambi, and recently handed out 10 scholarships to help electricians to get a certification to install solar and batteries.
"We just really want to support local workers to be part of this revolution," Ms Stone said.
"The Australian public has heard a lot about energy transformation and the workforce that we need and the skills shortage and the job transformation, but very rarely do we see actual case studies of what it looks like.
"I'm very proud that with this first round we are putting faces to that and we're saying 'this is this is what it looks like when you support people to train up'."
The plan for next year in 2024, is to help three businesses install solar systems across their rooftops while handing out two rounds of $20,000 scholarships.
Wollongong electrician Joshua Smede has 10 years experience in the industry and is already getting a lot of interest to install solar with batteries across the Illawarra and beyond.
"The gear and everything involved in the Solar industry is just gotten heaps heaps better and more more affordable ... what you get in return is a lot better quality products as well more choice," Mr Smede said.
Gerringong electrician Piper James was another of this year's recipients and said she loves the heavy industry she's in, but was excited about working in renewables in the future.
