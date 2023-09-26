Illawarra Mercury
Bulli actress Yael Stone is leading an industrial 'revolution' by installing solar power with Hi Neighbour

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 27 2023 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
Josh Smede on site in Unanderra doing a solar installation, after completing his certification with help from Hi Neighbour (Yael Stone inset). Picture by Robert Peet
Josh Smede on site in Unanderra doing a solar installation, after completing his certification with help from Hi Neighbour (Yael Stone inset). Picture by Robert Peet

Acclaimed actress Yael Stone admits she didn't know what she was getting into when she decided to found a not-for-profit focused on sustainability, but she's already kicking goals after a year and couldn't be more stoked.

