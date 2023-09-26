Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Things to do in Sydney for the September school holidays that are free or low-cost for the family

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're keen to take the family on an adventure during the September school holidays there are plenty of activities in Sydney that won't break the bank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.