Bulli Shire Council has had to abandon its scheme for an exchange of school children with Lyndhurst Council because of a lack of public support.
in a report to Monday's meeting of Bulli Shire Council, the shire clerk (Mr W.H Mitchell) stated that with the exception of Helensburgh, the northern and central sections of the shire were not interested in the scheme.
The committee had contacted all parents and others from Bulli to Russell Vale to see who would send their children away and who would accept children into their homes but had received responses only in respect of about 10 children.
"Every opportunity has been given to the people to give a free holiday in the country under exceptionally good conditions and supervision, but they do not appear to want it," the report stated.
"The committee has been compelled to write to Lyndhurst Shire and advise that we must drop the scheme."
