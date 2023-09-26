Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1946: Bulli Shire Council cans exchange

By Newsroom
September 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Old Bulli Shire Council building. Picture from Wollongong City library, Illawarra Historical Society
Looking back at September 27, 1946

Bulli Shire Council has had to abandon its scheme for an exchange of school children with Lyndhurst Council because of a lack of public support.

