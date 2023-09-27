Experienced cyclist Geoff Besnard, the victim of a hit and run in Shellharbour, insists the brutal incident hasn't shattered his faith in humanity.
The driver who sent Mr Besnard flying off his bike did not stop, but three good samaritans did.
The Kiama Triathlon Club president said the hit-and-run act was "beyond his comprehension".
The incident left him with two hairline fractures to his pelvis and a gravel rash across the right side of his body.
"It was a massive impact when I hit the road and obviously [I was] shocked at the time," Mr Besnard said.
"The pelvic injury is obviously not fun but it could have been so much worse.
"I can't believe that somebody could do that and drive off."
The 70-year-old was struck by a car on the Princes Highway, travelling southbound at Dunmore on Sunday, September 24.
While cycling on the Shell Cove/Shellharbour exit, in the divided area between the two lanes, Mr Besnard said he was clipped on his right shoulder from a car behind him and thrown from his bike.
"The driver failed to stop and drove from the scene," a NSW Police statement said.
Lake Illawarra Police District interviewed Mr Besnard while he was admitted to Shellharbour Hospital and started an investigation into the incident.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Mr Besnard has been surprised by the outpouring of good wishes from the community.
"I met a couple of extremely nice people who went out of their way to help," he said.
He was with a group of 10 cyclists for an 80km ride when he was separated from the group at the intersection near the Shell Cove exit.
The experienced cyclist tucked his arms in and attempted to land on his side to avoid major injury.
The first person on the scene was a man who had completed his first-aid kit only the day before.
The good samaritan bandaged Mr Besnard's right arm and elbow which had lost some skin from the gravel rash.
A fisherman in his late 40s and his partner put his bike in their van and drove Mr Besnard to his Kiama home.
Mr Besnard initially felt no pain in his hip and was later admitted to Shellharbour Hospital's emergency department.
As a triathlon club president, Mr Besnard is well-versed in road safety and has largely enjoyed compatible experiences with drivers on the road.
"[Cyclists] go to a lot of trouble to try and stay out of the way of traffic. We don't ride on main roads if we can possibly avoid it and we try to be as courteous to car drivers as we can," he said.
Mr Besnard hopes people who become impatient with cyclists reflect on the individual atop of the bike.
"The people out there on those bikes are somebody's grandparent or they're somebody's parent or somebody's child," he said.
The Kiama man hopes to be back on his bike in the near future.
