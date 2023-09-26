Arborists have vented their frustration at Shoalhaven City Council during continued debate on the 45-degree rule trial.
The ordinary meeting ground to a halt on September 25, due to unrest in the public gallery.
Arborists from across the Shoalhaven had turned out in force to the meeting, where changes to the current 45-degree rule trial had been tabled.
READ MORE:
The rule - which is unique to the Shoalhaven and came in to effect in 2004 - sets out that trees at a 45 degree angle from a house can be removed without council permission.
The trial which has been in place since August included new changes to say that any tree being removed must post a demonstrable risk to the building, must be located on the same lots as the building and must not include animal or nests.
The trees must also be removed by an Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) Level 3 arborist, which arborists say has put most of them out of work as they do not hold this qualification.
During councillors' questions to staff, about the trial and further amendments to the rule, dissatisfaction from the public gallery reached fever pitch.
As shouts rang out from the packed public gallery, Mayor Amanda Findley was forced to halt the meeting, calling an adjournment.
Upon returning 15 minutes later, she moved to defer the issue until the council could seek more advice on the matter, from its lawyers and from Safe Work NSW.
The motion of a 45-degree rule amendment will return to council "in the not too distant future", Cr Findley said, concluding debate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.