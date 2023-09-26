Illawarra Mercury
Public outcry halts Shoalhaven City Council meeting, with 45-degree rule back in the spotlight

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
September 26 2023 - 11:48am
Local arborists attended Shoalhaven City Council on Monday evening (September 25). The recent 45-degree rule trial had effectively stopped many from working, and several vented their frustration from the gallery, halting regular proceedings.
Arborists have vented their frustration at Shoalhaven City Council during continued debate on the 45-degree rule trial.

Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

