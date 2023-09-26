Illawarra Mercurysport
Oak Flats Cricket Club pull out of South Coast first-grade competition

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:57pm
Oak Flats batsman Scott McAndrew batting against Albion Park in January, 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
Oak Flats batsman Scott McAndrew batting against Albion Park in January, 2023. Picture by Robert Peet

For the first time in almost 50 years Oak Flats Cricket Club will not participate in the South Coast District Cricket Association first-grade competition.

Another cricket casualty: Oak Flats out of South Coast first-grade competition
The Rats have been one of South Coast's most dominant cricket clubs
