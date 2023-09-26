Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Editorial: 'Major' announcement raised questions - so we did our job and got answers

By Editorial
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The funding announcement wasn't quite ready for takeoff. Picture by Connor Pearce
The funding announcement wasn't quite ready for takeoff. Picture by Connor Pearce

On Monday, the media was invited to attend a "major" funding announcement at Shellharbour Airport by Kiama MP Gareth Ward, who unveiled a grant of almost $16 million dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.