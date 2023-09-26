Some cheaters might tell their partners they're hanging out with the guys, or they're staying back at work late as excuses to keep up their deceit.
But not Paul Iera.
The 36-year-old Horsley love rat wanted to ring in the new year with his other lover. So, he told his partner he'd been kidnapped.
Not only did Iera get sprung, but the "unusual" fib cost him - and the police force - big time.
The tradie was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday for making a false accusation with intent to subject another to an investigation.
Magistrate Michael Ong denounced the "abhorrent behaviour" and ordered Iera to pay $16,217 in compensation to NSW Police for the resources spent and 200 hours it took to investigate the hoax.
"There were so many other ways you could have dealt with this," the magistrate said.
Tendered court documents state Iera was at another woman's home when he told his partner he was off "to meet his finance guy" at Dapto about 11.45pm on December 31.
Eleven minutes later, his partner received a message from Iera's phone that read: "Thank you for sending Paul to me now payback is a bitch bye bye".
Shortly after midnight, she received another message: "But I'm going to be fare (sic) ok we will keep him with us until the morning wen (sic) he gives us his bike we call it square no one's touching him my word I'll give u hun (sic) ok".
Iera's partner believed he'd been kidnapped and contacted police. She then received another message at 12.43am which read: "We will tell you a location to come and meet us ok".
Iera's lie then sent the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad on a wild goose chase, with detectives spending hours canvassing the area for CCTV, speaking to witnesses and obtaining telephone records.
About 10.30am on January 1, police stopped a vehicle which Iera was travelling in to ensure his safety and obtain a victim statement.
Iera claimed he was "kidnapped by unknown Middle Eastern males" who stopped him on Bong Bong Road, threw him into the back of a Mitsubishi Triton and blindfolded him.
He told police he was then driven away before being dumped by his vehicle, with instructions to hand over his dirt bike.
It took 12 days for investigators to get down to the truth: the kidnapping never took place. Iera had instead spent the night safe inside the home of another woman.
Defence lawyer James Lang admitted his client's lie was "quite unusual" however said it was at the lower end of seriousness given no one had been charged or arrested.
The magistrate said he was "seriously considering whether jail was appropriate" and pointed to Iera's escalating criminal record.
"This is abhorrent behaviour ... you chose to send alarming, frightening messages to your partner so you could get some extra time with another partner," Magistrate Ong said.
Iera was handed a three-year community correction order on top of his bill and must also complete 350 hours of unpaid community service work.
He also learnt his fate for separate offences of possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing ammunition.
The charges stem from a raid of Iera's home in February where police found a black Glock-style handgun, a black 'Taser torch', and a box of .410 gauge ammunition in his bedroom.
Iera copped an 18-month community correction order and $550 fine for these matters.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.