Is it a searing analysis on water scarcity, or a squiggly blue ode to renewables?
Perhaps its plumbing-esque form speaks to a murkier question: is man's capacity for excrement, infinite? And whose plumbing pipes are these, anyway?
A rogue sculpture left to languish in the holding yard as all the others get their moment in the sun at Shell Cove Marina's PromenART exhibition is proving quite the conversation-starter.
The tubular blue creation is lighting up social media at least, with residents dubbing it "The Plumber's Creation" and "Pipe Dream".
"Originally, I thought it was [the work of] tradies having a laugh, filling in their lunch break," resident Nat Lofty told the Mercury, after discovering the work on a recent bike ride.
"But my husband's a boilermaker fitter he actually thinks it's legit. I have no idea why [it was left out] other than that it doesn't mould in with the others.
"There might have been some fear that it would be the star of the show. They [the artist] did a really good job."
"It topped off a nice bike ride that day for us, finding it."
The seemingly forgotten sculpture is located in an otherwise empty yard off Nautica Cres, where all the other works were briefly held before they were dispersed around the marina.
According to a source, the sculpture is a genuine work that was supposed to be included in the exhibition, but was pulled at the 11th hour after it arrived with some damage to its paintwork.
Inquiries with the exhibition's curators, ArtSpace, have gone unanswered, leaving the blue squiggle's air of mystery in tact.
PromenART continues until October 30.
