The planners behind the Shellharbour Hospital say there will not be a birthing unit or helipad at the new site, with new documents on exhibition making it clear that these are currently not part of the plans.
But local MP Anna Watson is adamant she will fight to see these services - which have been strongly requested by the community during the consultation about the hopsital so far - included in the designs.
The Shellharbour MP has called on residents to turn up at two community consultation sessions next week to have their say in the plans.
"I want people to have their say on what services they want," Ms Watson said.
"A building doesn't get people better, and I'm not so much concerned about the building as I am about the services that are going to be available to people."
The full environmental impact statement was put on exhibition this month, with planners detailing exactly what will and won't be included if the porject is approved by the state planning department.
For instance, documents say there will be 1000 car spaces at the new Dunmore site - to mitigate concerns about parking and congestion in the area - while the buildings will reach up to seven storeys tall.
Following concerns raised by community members that this would make it "too big and out of character", the planning document say the new building will be "sympathetic with its surrounds while also balancing the clinical design needs for contemporary hospitals".
"The building steps down towards Princes Highway minimise the impacts to the surrounding residential neighbourhood," the plans say.
However, they say that having a birthing unit at the hospital would not be "safe and viable" in the short to medium term because of a lack of speciality staff needed to deliver safe patient care.
"Pre-natal and post-natal services will be offered at the new hospital, but birthing will remain at Wollongong and Nowra Hospitals due to the specialist services and staff required for a birthing unit," the plans say.
"Projected volumes do not support the establishment of a safe and viable third birthing service in ISLHD in the current planning horizon."
Health planners say "live births have remained relatively steady in ISLHD over the last 10 years, with a decline in fertility rate (births per woman)".
Helicopter access - which has been raised as an issue by nurses, paramedics and residents - also remains under question, according to the Environmental Impact Statement.
"Whilst the hospital has been designed for the potential addition of a helicopter landing site (HLS) in the future, the current scope and proposal does not include an HLS," the report says.
But Ms Watson said she would be advocating for a birthing unit and a helipad, as these were things the community has raised with her.
"I'll be fighting for the maternity ward, that I want a full suite of women's services available to all women," she said.
"This is a young, growing area, you can't not have a maternity ward."
She said she was also calling for the hospital to have a children's palliative care unit, and had also been approached by a number of older residents about the need for a speciality eye clinic.
"I won't stop until I can go as far as I can into ensuring that the services that the community want are there, and I'm guided by the community - what they want is what I'll be pushing for," she said.
Ms Watson added that she was assured there would be a helipad at the hospital, but that there was still work to be done to work out the exact arrangements.
"We haven't chosen the site," she said.
"It will be at the hospital site, but we don't know whether it's going to be on a building."
The NSW Government has allocated $36.4 million to the new Shellharbour Hospital project in the next financial year, with $117 million already spent on the project which began under the previous government.
The community is encouraged to come along to either of the information sessions led by Health Infrastructure and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Additional pop-up stalls will occur throughout the exhibition period, which ends on October 12, and will be listed on the project's website.
