Tim Flannery urges greater action on climate change at UOW conference

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:33pm
Professor Tim Flannery issued a call for action at the University of Wollongong ahead of what could be a sweltering summer. Pictures by Robert Peet
As the Illawarra stares down the possibility of a catastrophic summer, with temperature records already broken in a spring heatwave, Australia's leading environmentalist and Austinmer resident has cautioned there remains a gap between knowledge and action on climate change.

