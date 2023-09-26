Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Barrack Heights man Jett Monroe spared jail for role in nightclub brawl

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 5:55pm
(L to R) Marley Damoiseaux, Montel Damoiseuax and Jett Monroe outside Wollongong courthouse on September 26. Picture by ACM
A man who stepped in to help his girlfriend's brother bash a patron at the popular Mr Crown nightclub has been ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid community service work.

