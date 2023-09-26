A man who stepped in to help his girlfriend's brother bash a patron at the popular Mr Crown nightclub has been ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
Jett Jack Monroe learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to affray, stemming from the night of his girlfriend Montel Damoiseaux's birthday celebrations.
Tendered court documents state Marley Damoiseaux, Montel's brother, was walking to the venue's upstairs bar when a male patron accidentally bumped into his partner about midnight on June 18.
Marley then pushed the patron in the chest prompting an argument to ensue. Monroe then got involved as he also shoved the man in the chest.
Marley and Monroe then wrestled the victim and attacked him with a "flurry of punches for about 20 seconds". While the assault was unfolding, Montel is accused of also hitting the man with a large strobe light.
At this stage, a security guard went over to break up the fracas and pushed past Montel. Court documents state the guard then pushed Montel towards the exit as she allegedly resisted, while the affray between the men stopped.
Marley then launched himself at the security guard and shoved him in the chest, prompting the guard to kick the group out of the venue.
However before his exit Marley saw another male patron who was speaking with his partner and punched him in the face.
Police drove past the venue about 12.05am and saw a shirtless Marley standing with a group who were having a heated argument with security.
Magistrate Michael Ong said Monroe's role in the brawl was much less than that of Marley's, however acknowledged it was still serious.
However his lack of criminal record meant he could serve his sentence in the community, the magistrate added, before handing Monroe a 10-month intensive correction order.
Marley has been sentenced for his part in the brawl, while Montel is yet to enter formal pleas to her charges. Montel will face court next month.
