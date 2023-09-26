Ambulances rushed to two crash scenes this afternoon after two bike riders - one a child - were hit by cars in Bulli and in Fairy Meadow.
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition at St George Hospital, airlifted there after being hit by a car on the corner of Hospital Rd and Princes Hwy in Bulli.
And a 12-year-old boy riding a bike was hit by a car about 4pm on Cabbage Tree Lane in Fairy Meadow.
Ambulance NSW said paramedics treated the child for a head injury and abrasions.
A CareFlight helicopter flew the boy to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick, but his distraught mother could not fly with him.
The boy's mum was comforted by a supporter as the helicopter carrying the boy departed from Robert Cram Park in Fairy Meadow.
"I want to get to my son," she said.
"I don't know yet (the extent of his injuries). He was (riding) with his friend."
Shortly earlier in Bulli, multiple ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a bike and a car at the intersection of Hospital Rd and the Princes Hwy.
Paramedics treated the bike rider, a man in his 20s, for injuries to his lower limbs and abdomen before he was airlifted to St George Hospital.
The Mercury has been told the rider was not wearing a helmet and that he was hit by two cars.
On Tuesday night he was in a critical but stable condition at St George.
A source at the scene said the cyclist collided with a car and was thrown into the air, and was then hit a second time by another car.
The rider's shoes and other belongings were strewn on the roadway.
An elderly male driver departed the scene in the company of police. The Mercury understands he is to undergo mandatory testing.
One of two northbound lanes of the Princes Hwy was closed as the NSW Police crash investigation unit inspected the scene.
They were still there after 6.40pm examining the scene in the rain, while Hospital Rd remained closed.
- by Natalie Croxon, Angela Thompson, Kate McIlwain, Ben Langford
