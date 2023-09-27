Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Bike riders remain in hospital after separate car crashes in Bulli, Fairy Meadow

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two boys remain in hospital, with one of them fighting for his life, following two separate bicycle accidents in the northern Illawarra yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.