Two boys remain in hospital, with one of them fighting for his life, following two separate bicycle accidents in the northern Illawarra yesterday.
The crashes occurred within 15 minutes of each other on Tuesday, September 26, and in each case a car slammed into the young male cyclist.
At 3.45pm, a 17-year-old boy riding a bike near the corner of Hospital Road and Princes Highway in Bulli was hit by a car.
The teen received injuries to his legs and torso and was airlifted to St George Hospital. He remains there in a critical but stable condition.
Just 15 minutes later, at 4pm, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car on Cabbage Tree Lane in Fairy Meadow.
He was airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick with a head injury and abrasions.
"Due to the severity of the initial bleeding of the victim, the helicopter got called," Wollongong Police District Chief Inspector Steve Worthington said.
On Wednesday, police confirmed the boy has non-life threatening injuries.
Both accidents are under investigation by crash scene investigators.
Chief Insp Worthington said a 17-year-old male was driving the car that hit the 12-year-old in Fairy Meadow.
"As [the driver] approached the intersection it looks like the bike may have rode in front of [him]," he said.
"The driver immediately stopped and assisted."
An 89-year-old was driving the car that hit the teen in Bulli.
The driver has spoken to police and was released pending further inquiries, Chief Insp Worthington said.
Three cyclists have been hit by cars in the Illawarra in as many days, after experienced cyclist Geoff Besnard, 70, was struck while riding on the Princes Highway at Dunmore, near Shellharbour, on Sunday, September 24.
The crashes come as Wollongong City Council continues its push for Wollongong to be a bike-friendly city, and celebrates one-year since the UCI World Championships.
If you have any information of dashcam footage that could assist police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.