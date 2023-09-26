Two bike riders injured in separate car crashes at Bulli, Fairy Meadow

Emergency services are attending two crash scenes this afternoon, with two bike riders - one a child - hit by cars in Bulli and Fairy Meadow.
In Bulli, multiple ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash involving a bike and a car at the intersection of Hospital Road and the Princes Highway.
Paramedics treated the bike rider, a man in his 20s, for injuries to his lower limbs and abdomen before he was airlifted to St George Hospital.
There are unconfirmed reports that the rider was not wearing a helmet and that he was hit by two cars.
A source at the scene said the cyclist collided with a car and was thrown into the air, and was then hit a second time by another car.
The rider's shoes and other belonging were strewn on the roadway.
An elderly male driver departed the scene in the company of police. The Mercury understands he is to undergo mandatory testing.
One of two northbound lanes of the Princes Highway is closed and the NSW Police crash investigation unit is on scene.
In Fairy Meadow, a 12-year-old boy riding a bike was hit by a car around 4pm at Cabbage Tree Lane.
According to Ambulance NSW, paramedics treated the child for a head injury and abrasions.
A CareFlight helicopter is taking the boy to hospital.
The mother of the boy was comforted by a supporter as the helicopter carrying the boy departed for hospital.
"I want to get to my son," she said. "I don't know yet (the extent of his injuries). He was (riding) with his friend)."
On Cabbage Tree Lane, traffic is heavier than usual near the intersection of Vereker Street towards the Princes Highway.
