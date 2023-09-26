Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two bike riders injured in separate car crashes at Bulli, Fairy Meadow

By Newsroom
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services are attending two crash scenes this afternoon, with two bike riders - one a child - hit by cars in Bulli and Fairy Meadow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.