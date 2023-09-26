New eateries revealed for prominent Wollongong CBD spot

Four months after The Bavarian shut up shop in Wollongong, the new eateries taking up its spot on the corner of Crown and Keira streets have been revealed.
The Wollongong Central store will be filled by both Malaysian restaurant PappaRich and Korean fried chicken outlet NeNe Chicken, with new window decals put up early this week, advertising the new dining options are coming soon.
PappaRich and NeNe Chicken advised that they both plan to open at the same time, in late October or early November.
"We wanted to join the dining scene at Wollongong Central and share our love of authentic Korean fried chicken and Malaysian cuisine with the locals," the brands said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Wollongong Central management said in a statement that the arrival of PappaRich and NeNe Chicken strengthened "the CBD's offer and position as the ultimate dining and entertainment destination in the Illawarra".
"PappaRich and NeNe Chicken are new brands to the Illawarra and offer a point of difference in the market," Wollongong Central said.
When the new restaurant opens, it will offer the only PappaRich and NeNe Chicken outlets in NSW outside Sydney and Canberra.
The German-themed restaurant The Bavarian closed its doors on May 14, four years after opening in the city.
