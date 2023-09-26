A severe thunderstorm warning is in place as damaging hail has started to hit parts of the Illawarra.
Thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hailstones are on their way for people in parts of the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Tablelands, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
A heavy but brief hail storm which just passed over the northern suburbs of Wollongong turned out to be the precursor to the main body of the storm.
After an hour of calm thunder was rumbling again from the southern suburbs to the north.
This storm is headed to Wollongong and Shellharbour, and more warnings are likely to be issued.
The Wollondilly and Wingecarribee shires have their own detailed warning which advises while thunderstorms have temporarily eased, they may re-form.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
