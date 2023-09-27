The developers of a townhouse complex and eventual retirement living village say they will build a road bridge to join Thirroul and Bulli - but are coy on when this would happen.
Anglicare has met with nearby residents on its plans for the land behind McCauleys Beach at Thirroul, which was initially proposed as an aged care development.
But several who went to the information sessions last week, including Thirroul Village Committee secretary Annette Jones, said they feared the bridge would come only at the end of years of townhouse construction.
"I think the community would like to see the road bridge built first, but we don't know if it will be," Ms Jones said.
"I got the impression that it's going to take a couple more years before anything happens - and I wasn't the only one."
The two sides of the McCauleys housing estate each have only one narrow road in and out, and the bridge is delayed all the trucks involved in years of construction will have to enter and exit via the Wrexham Rd traffic lights on the north side.
"Everybody all in the community, particularly in McCauley's estate, would like to see it earlier - because there will be more people in the estate, and [also] having trucks coming through from Wrexham Rd ... it's dangerous."
Residents, and Wollongong City Council, have for many years insisted the bridge is needed to link the two sides.
Anglicare told the Mercury it would definitely build the bridge to link Geraghty St as part of its aged care and housing development plans.
"We recognise that Geraghty St is split in two, the northern and southern end of McCauley's Beach is also divided and residents to the south of the proposed site have no bicycle or pedestrian connectivity to the north," a spokeswoman said.
"This project will provide a solution to these issues. We propose to construct a new road bridge over Tramway Creek, public pathways throughout the development linking to existing council paths and shared pedestrian and cycle access along Geraghty Street.
"The location and connection of a bridge over Tramway Creek is approved in the existing concept plan.
"The bridge will connect motorists via Geraghty Street and will be accessible to the public upon completion of the development."
It's the "completion of the development" issue that has residents worried.
Anglicare won permission in 2006 for an aged care village on the site but more recent modifications to the proposal showed prime position had been given over to building townhouses, with the aged care village to come later.
Developer Stockland had pledged to build the bridge when it won permission for the lucrative McCauleys estate, but reneged on this commitment in 2012 after Anglicare delayed plans for the retirement village.
Anglicare said it would soon announce information sessions that are open to the general public.
