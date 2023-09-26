A major emergency unfolded overnight after an envelope containing white powder was delivered to a Cordeaux Heights home.
A male Telopea Street resident spotted the powder through the small window in the envelope, and immediately called triple-0 at 5.44pm on Tuesday, September 26.
"An envelope was delivered to a gentleman's house and it was full of white powder," Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour Station Officer Trevor Brown said.
Multiple fire trucks were called to the home, along with police and paramedics, and the suburban street was cordoned off as specialist HAZMAT firefighters obtained the envelope.
"We got dressed in our protective clothing and went and secured the envelope in a container and handed it over to police to analyse," Station Officer Brown.
White powder incidents were more common 15-20 years ago Station Officer Brown said, with anthrax delivered to some politicians overseas.
At this stage it is unknown what the powder was.
"If we don't know what it is, we presume the worst," he said.
Station Officer Brown praised the resident for his caution and calling emergency services immediately.
"He just left it where it was. He did well because if he had touched it we would have had to decontaminate him," he said.
