Women can now get the pill without going to the GP at these Illawarra chemists

By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:38am, first published 9:54am
Asim Iqbal, of Hospital Hill Pharmacy, is one of the 38 chemists in the Illawarra taking part in the contraceptive pill trial. Picutre by Robert Peet
The days of having to see a GP to get a repeat prescription for the pill will be over for many Illawarra women, with dozens of pharmacies across the region taking part in a new trial.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

