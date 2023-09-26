The days of having to see a GP to get a repeat prescription for the pill will be over for many Illawarra women, with dozens of pharmacies across the region taking part in a new trial.
From September 27, more than 900 pharmacies across NSW will participate in the 12-month trial which will make it easier than ever for thousands of women to access a resupply of the pill.
There are 38 pharmacies in the Illawarra taking part.
Search for your closest chemist here:
Women are eligible for resupply of oral contraceptive pills through their local participating pharmacy if they are between 18 to 35 years old and have had a prescription for certain types of oral contraceptive the pill issued in the previous two years.
They also must be taking the pill for contraceptive purposes.
Under the trial, the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking a resupply of their pill will be for the medication, with the NSW Government committing $20 per consultation to participating pharmacists to support administration associated with the trial.
The ethics-approved clinical trial is being led by the University of Newcastle who are working closely with a multidisciplinary team including GPs, clinicians, pharmacists, rural clinicians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to ensure the trial is safe for women.
The pill trial follows a urinary tract infection (UTI) pharmacy prescribing trial, in which nearly 3,000 women have been able to get treatment from pharmacists.
Health minister Ryan Park said the trial helped to take pressure off GPs with pharmacists partnering with general practice to support timely access to patient care.
"We are embracing new and more innovative ways to ensure people can access the important medicines they need, both safely and in a timely fashion," he said.
"This initiative is not only making it easier for people to access medicines, it is also alleviating pressure on our GPs and primary care services."
"We are undertaking the necessary evaluations to ensure we get this right."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.