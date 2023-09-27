A man accused of colliding into multiple vehicles during a police pursuit from Campbelltown to the Illawarra is behind bars.
Police first spotted the red van in Campbelltown just before 2pm on Tuesday, September 26, the vehicle failed to stop and officers lost sight of it.
PolAir was called in and the van was found in the Wollongong area and another pursuit was initiated, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
It was terminated not long afterwards due to safety reasons.
"A short time later, the van was located on Park Road, Helensburgh, having collided with several civilian and police vehicles before stopping," the spokesperson said.
The 29-year-old male driver was taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment.
A 34-year-old female passenger taken to Wollongong Police Station.
The man has since been charged with 12 offences including:
The man was refused bail and will appear before Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, September 28.
Anyone with information into the incident, CCTV footage or dashcam vision is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
