Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Red van leads police on chase from Campbelltown to Illawarra, driver behind bars

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Police vehicle. File photo
A NSW Police vehicle. File photo

A man accused of colliding into multiple vehicles during a police pursuit from Campbelltown to the Illawarra is behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.