Entertain in style in this family sanctuary

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 3
If you love to entertain, or just want space for your growing family to spread out, this home is certainly one for the shortlist.
Belle Property real estate agent Tonee Kisten said the home is a high quality build with grand scale interiors.
"There are multiple living and entertaining options," she said. "Buyers will also enjoy the easy-care, low maintenance yard."
The versatile layout is ideal for a modern family and includes a spacious all seasons outdoor terrace, just off the kitchen and dining area.
The semi-enclosed terrace has a built in barbecue and is the perfect spot for hosting lunches or dinners with friends and family all year round.
There is also a three car garage with plentiful storage, a workshop for hobbies plus a spacious retreat or games room.
"The workshop, loading dock and dedicated man cave area is ideal for a car enthusiast or tradesperson," Tonee said.
Perched in an elevated position, the home enjoys incredible escarpment and scenic area views that are captured in its glory from all the front windows and the covered balcony.
At just 10 years old it presents luxurious open plan interiors over two storeys, with high ceilings and quality inclusions.
The bedrooms include a grand main suite with views, walk-in robe and modern en suite. There is also a fifth bedroom that could be used as a second living area.
The gourmet high-end stone kitchen has a sleek 40mm waterfall-edge breakfast island along with gas cooking and a dishwasher.
Additional features of the home include a wet bar, double brick on the lower level, comfort-grade front windows as well as gas heating and hot water system.
Enjoy direct access to a child friendly park across the road that is utilised by the neighbouring families.
"The home is located just five minutes to the popular Shelharbour Marina precinct, Shellharbour Village and city centre," Tonee said,
The peaceful yet central address, is also just 1km to Flinders Public School and a short drive to shops, cafes and stunning local beaches.
This property will go to auction on Friday, October 20. To arrange a viewing contact Belle Property Illawarra.
