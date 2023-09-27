A 20-year-old girl, paralysed from the waist down, was carried into Wollongong Supreme Court yesterday on a stretcher to give evidence.
The girl, Norma Elaine Moon, of Carrol Road, East Corrimal, is suing Rodney Merritt for damages arising out of a motor accident on November 28, 1953.
In the accident Moon received a fracture and dislocation of the spine which has left her paralysed from the waist down.
Her counsel Mr Wilfrid Collins, said that her injury was permanent and described the case as "the most tragic to ever come before the Supreme Court".
Before her accident Miss Moon led an active, healthy life.
She had been good at a number of sports, particularly tennis and athletics.
She enjoyed dancing and was engaged to be married.
All this had now ended, Mr Collins said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.