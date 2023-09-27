Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1954: 20yo paralysed from the waist down gives evidence

By Newsroom
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Courthouse. Picture by Wayne Venables
Wollongong Courthouse. Picture by Wayne Venables

Looking back at September 28, 1954

A 20-year-old girl, paralysed from the waist down, was carried into Wollongong Supreme Court yesterday on a stretcher to give evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.