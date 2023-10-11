Alex Volkanovski steps in for Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294

Alex Volkanovski's rematch with Islam Machachev is on, and much sooner than either man had planned.
In a stunning development, Volkanovski will take the fight with the Dagestani destroyer on just 11 days' notice following Brazilian Charles Oliviera's withdrawal from UFC 294's main event on October 22.
Former lightweight champion Oliviera was looking to avenge a previous submission defeat to Makhachev in October 2022, but had withdrawn just 11 days out from the scheduled bout in Abu Dhabi with an eye laceration.
Volkanovski will now look to pull off one of the greatest wins in combat sports history against the undefeated lightweight champion on just 11 days notice.
Wollongong's fighting pride travelled to Abu Dhabi ahead of Makhachev-Oliviera I and made weight as potential replacement should either have missed weight.
While he's long stated a desire rematch Makhachev after their first bout in Perth in February ended a controversial decision win for the Russian, Volkanovski had been tipped to defend his featherweight strap against Georgian rising star Ilia Topuria in January.
He will now take on a monumental task of jumping up a division to face a reigning champion coming off a full preparation.
More to come.
