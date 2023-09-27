Police hunting for duo who allegedly attacked Dapto Show workers

Illawarra Mercury
Dapto Show assault leaves two female workers injured

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 27 2023 - 1:01pm
Two carnival workers were injured during an alleged assault at Dapto Show, with police calling on help to find those responsible.

