Police hunting for duo who allegedly attacked Dapto Show workers

Two carnival workers were injured during an alleged assault at Dapto Show, with police calling on help to find those responsible.
Thousands of people flocked to the showground for the annual event on Saturday, September 24, and police are hopeful someone may have caught the attack at 4pm on film.
"Lake Illawarra Police are appealing for possible witnesses and phone camera footage," a police spokesperson said.
"Police were told a man and a woman assaulted two of the carnival staff before leaving the scene."
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to treat the injured female staff, who are aged 30 and 32 years old.
If you have any information or phone footage of the incident, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.