Man reported missing found safe and well

A 21-year-old man reported missing and believed to have been travelling towards Wollongong has been found, safe and well.
The man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a house in Panania, in Sydney's south-west, about 6am on Tuesday.
Police appealed for the public's help in locating the man on Wednesday.
The man was found on Wednesday afternoon in Bankstown.
Police thanked the public for their help.
