Missing man, aged 21, might be heading towards Wollongong

Police believe a young man reported missing from Sydney's south-west might be travelling towards the Wollongong area.
Anthony Tannous was last seen leaving a house in Paul Street, Panania about 6am on Tuesday, September 26.
Police at Bankstown were notified when nobody could find or contact the 21-year-old, and they began inquiries to locate him.
Police and Anthony's family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Anthony is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair.
He was last seen wearing an orange and navy blue high-visibility work shirt, and navy pants.
Anthony is thought to be travelling in a red Nissan Navara ute with NSW number plates CIH31J.
Anyone who sees Anthony or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bankstown police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
