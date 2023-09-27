Local, national and international developers are reportedly lining up to buy council-owned land in the West Dapto area that could create hundreds of new blocks.
The 38.62-hectare land holding is located at 231 Sheaffes Road, Stream Hill.
The land is being sold after being in Wollongong City Council ownership for decades.
Approximately 17.13 hectares is zoned for low density residential, with a minimum lot size of 449 square metres.
Located within the West Dapto Urban Release Area, the site is being marketed as being potentially suitable for upwards of 260 blocks (subject to council approval).
According to council, proceeds from the sale of the land will contribute to funding social, recreational and cultural amenities in the West Dapto release area.
"This is a big step for the West Dapto community as it's a positive way forward in terms of delivering on the promise of offering new and improved social, recreational and cultural amenities in this area,'' Wollongong City Council Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The land was purchased by council more than 30 years ago. It sold in October 1991 for $575,000.
The intention at the time was to hold onto the land for redevelopment and environmental protection.
Council resolved to sell the land as a way to contribute to housing supply in the area last year.
Selling agent, Tim Jones from MMJ said interest levels had been "very high" and they had already fielded inquiries from a number of large local, national and international developers.
"As far as residential land lot opportunities go, this site is right up there with the best I've ever had the pleasure of offering to the market," he said.
Mr Jones was unable to provide a price guide.
However, industry sources have told the Mercury that it would be expected to fetch $35 million to $40 million.
The 38.62-hectare site is home to one of the oldest homesteads still standing in the Wollongong Local Government Area, with the building made out of sandstone mined on the property.
The homestead, and its outbuildings, are listed as items of local significance within the Wollongong LEP 2009.
"The property is split on both the northern and south-western sides of Sheaffes Road, and council has registered a positive public covenant to ensure the heritage items are protected and developed consistent with a full heritage assessment," Cr Bradbery said.
