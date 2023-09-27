A man will front court after being accused of using a weapon to steal a motorbike, inciting a police pursuit and then assaulting an officer.
The wild events unfolded on Auburn Street in Wollongong, when police were called to a bike-jacking at around 8am on Wednesday, September 27.
"Police were told a motorcycle rider was parking when another man threatened him with an unknown weapon, before stealing his motorcycle," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"With the assistance from the dog unit, the man was pursued through the local area before his eventual arrest."
A 30-year-old Macquarie Fields man was arrested and charged with a swag of offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, September 27.
