Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Police officer assaulted during wild bike-jacking, pursuit

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 27 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics were called to Auburn Street in Wollongong after a police officer was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by Connor Pearce
Paramedics were called to Auburn Street in Wollongong after a police officer was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by Connor Pearce

A man will front court after being accused of using a weapon to steal a motorbike, inciting a police pursuit and then assaulting an officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.