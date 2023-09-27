Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Alone star Gina Chick shares nature connections with Wollongong audience

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
September 27 2023 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Wednesday morning, Alone star and rewilding facilitator Gina Chick awoke to the call of the eastern yellow robin at dawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.