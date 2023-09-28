Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Burgh Healthy Hub in Helensburgh undergoing $4.3m upgrade

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 28 2023 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Benjamin Abeleven had never even been to the gym when he bought Burgh Healthy Hub in Helensburgh close to eight years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.