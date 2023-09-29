Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1988: Environmentalists fear Gerroa ecological disaster

By Newsroom
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Les Goldstone, left, and Gordon Shrubb, from the Gerroa Environmental Protection Society.
Looking back at September 29, 1954

A group of environmentalists says Gerroa is facing an ecological disaster unless sand mining and tree clearing operations are stopped near Seven Mile Beach.

