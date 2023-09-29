A group of environmentalists says Gerroa is facing an ecological disaster unless sand mining and tree clearing operations are stopped near Seven Mile Beach.
The Gerroa Environmental Protection Society has called on Kiama Counccil to have the land rezoned for acquisition as a protected environment managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Kiama Council has failed in the Land and Environment Court to obtain an injunction to halt the sand mining operation, claiming the operator Cleary Bros Transport did not submit a development application or environmental impact statement to mine 1800 tonnes of sand a month on its land west of Seven Mile Beach near Baileys Island.
The company claims it has existing use rights to continue mining sand there but council maintains the level of operation far exceeds the level previously approved.
