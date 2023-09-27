An extension of the development consent for Korrongulla Swamp at Primbee would include the dumping of slag from the Port Kembla Copper Smelter, Wollongong City Council said.
But because the smelter no longer exists, and the permission only covered slag from that operation, it would exist only on paper and would not be possible.
Alarmed Primbee residents are mobilising against plans by the site's owner, western Sydney-based Mimosa Rehabilitations Pty Ltd, to extend its consent first granted in 1982 for another 15 years.
At a protest meeting on the weekend signs residents and their signs called for the slag to never again be allowed in the area, adjacent to the Korrongulla Wetland which is an annex of the Wollongong Botanic Garden.
Mimosa has not said what materials it intends to bring in to fill up the wetland and "complete" its works, and has not responded to enquiries from the Mercury.
But a council spokeswoman clarified the position on slag.
"The DA would allow whatever material was nominated in the original consent for the site," she said.
"In this case, the existing development consent does allow slag to be buried on the site.
"However, it is also specific in that the slag would be from a plant which is no longer in operation."
The Environment Protection Authority has also moved to revoke Mimosa's environment protection licence which allowed the slag dumping.
This would also prevent the practice to continue, although some residents have heard Mimosa plans to appeal against the EPA's decision.
The Mercury understands Mimosa's discussions with Wollongong City Council have included "other materials" as well as clean natural earth, possibly including building waste.
A new development application (DA) to create a slag or waste dump in a wetland adjacent to Lake Illawarra would be treated very differently in 2023 than it would in 1982.
Mimosa's bid for an extension asks the council to treat the 15-year plan as a "modification" of the existing consent, so the company would not need to go through the process of environmental assessment against 2023 standards.
Notes from a pre-lodgement meeting show council officers raising numerous concerns.
"Council does not immediately see any benefit to the Wollongong community or environment in extending the time period in which to rehabilitate the site," Mimosa's DA lists under "council comments".
"No persuasive benefits have been identified in the pre-lodgement documentation."
The comments suggest the council is unlikely to accept a modification application without significantly more information.
"If the developer intends to pursue a modification application, the following matters shall be addressed in the application," the comments state.
"What is Mimosa's timeline for completion of the rehabilitation? Include details of works, materials, quantities, access points, types of vehicles, environmental monitoring etc and identify how that rehabilitation strategy complies with the Environmental Impact Statement for DA-1982/539 and any other DA-1982/539/A conditions of consent as well as those that will require modification."
Mimosa's reply was simply that the works would start within 28 days of approval and probably finish "less than fifteen" years later.
"All other variables will be the same as approved by council."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.