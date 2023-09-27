Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Plans lodged for unit building in Blacket St, North Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the proposed unit complex, by EMK Architects.
An artist impression of the proposed unit complex, by EMK Architects.

A property developer plans to knock down two houses and replace them with a five-storey, nine-apartment complex in what has been deemed Wollongong's most expensive street for houses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.