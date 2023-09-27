Mr Di Martino added that Wollongong shoppers and diners would also find new ways into the vibrant Globe Lane precinct, with the developers proposing to remove the bridge above Globe Lane - connecting the David Jones building and carpark - to increase accessibility, let in light and improve security, while also extending the north-south running Globe Lane through to Crown Street. Accessibility improvements will also enable step-free access between Crown Street and Burelli Street via Globe Way