Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Verbotics finalist in Australian Technologies Competition

September 27 2023 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Verbotics team members Nathan Larkin, Andrew Short and Win Holzapfel. Picture supplied
Verbotics team members Nathan Larkin, Andrew Short and Win Holzapfel. Picture supplied

A Wollongong-based smart welding technology copmany has been recognised in an Australia-wide technology award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.