A Wollongong-based smart welding technology copmany has been recognised in an Australia-wide technology award.
Verbotics, which is based at iAccelerate on the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus, is a finalist in this year's Australian Technologies Competition.
Verbotics has developed an automated, robotic welding technology that uses smart software, eliminating the need for costly manual programming and making automation accessible for all manufacturers.
The company specialises in low-volume and one-off manufacturing and generates welding programs directly from digital models.
The company was selected from close to 100 entries and after a two-day masterclass and business plan presentation.
The winners will be announced in Sydney on September 28 after in-person pitching and taking part in a live Q&A with judges.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.