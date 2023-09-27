A serious crash near Fitzroy Falls has left two older people injured and a road closed for hours, while a motorcyclist has also been injured in a separate crash at Bargo.
Emergency services were called to Nowra Road near Moss Vale road about 4pm on Wednesday after a collision involving two vehicles.
Paramedics have treated a woman aged in her 70s, who has suffered an injury to her chest, and a man in his 80s, who has injuries to the chest and abdomen.
The two patients have been airlifted to Canberra Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
The road remains closed in both directions as of 9.20pm and motorists are advised to use the Illawarra Highway and the Princes Highway instead.
Meanwhile a motorcyclist in his 20s has been taken to Campbelltown Hospital after suffering a knee injury in a crash on the Hume Motorway at Bargo about 7pm.
The motorway's northbound lanes were closed for a short time, but have since reopened.
