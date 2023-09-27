Illawarra Mercury
Two people injured in serious crash near Fitzroy Falls


By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 27 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 7:46pm
An ambulance. File picture
A serious crash near Fitzroy Falls has left two older people injured and a road closed for hours, while a motorcyclist has also been injured in a separate crash at Bargo.

