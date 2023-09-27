Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two people injured in serious crash near Fitzroy Falls

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:47am, first published September 27 2023 - 7:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW ambulance. File picture
A NSW ambulance. File picture

Two people aged in their 70s suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Fitzroy Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.