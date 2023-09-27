Two people aged in their 70s suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Fitzroy Falls on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Nowra Road near Moss Vale Road about 4pm, following a collision involving a Mercedes sedan and a Toyota ute.
The 74-year-old male driver of the Mercedes suffered injuries to his chest and abdomen.
Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition.
Paramedics also treated the passenger, a 76-year-old woman, for a chest injury before she was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, also in a serious condition.
The 25-year-old man behind the wheel of the Toyota was uninjured, but was taken to Bowral Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene and officers with the Crash Investigation Unit began investigating the cause of the crash.
Their inquiries continue.
The crash forced the closure of Nowra Road for several hours, with Live Traffic NSW only reporting the road had reopened after 10pm.
Meanwhile a motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to Campbelltown Hospital after suffering a knee injury in a crash on the Hume Motorway at Bargo about 7pm.
The motorway's northbound lanes were closed for a short time.
