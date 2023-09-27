Tariq Sims will embark on his next rugby league adventure after departing the Melbourne Storm.
The Storm announced on Wednesday night that the Gerringong product would "explore opportunities outside of the NRL in 2024". Soon after, English Super League club Catalans Dragons announced they had signed the veteran forward on a two-year deal.
The contract draws the curtains on a decade-long NRL career for the journeyman, who debuted for the Cowboys in 2011. Four years later, the Fiji international moved onto the Knights before signing with St George Illawarra in 2016.
Sims remained with the Dragons until the end of 2022, pulling on the Red V jersey on more than 120 ocassions. During this period, he played six State of Origin games for NSW.
The 33-year-old then joined Melbourne on a one-year deal in 2023.
Sims' departure comes almost a week after the Storm bowed out of this year's competition following a 38-4 drubbing at the hands of Penrith in their preliminary final.
"It's been sort of an emotional last two months for me sorting this out. It's time for me to not only leave the Storm, but retire from the NRL," Sims said.
"It [time at Storm] was everything I hoped for and more, unfortunately, it was only a year but to be quite honest it was probably one of the most enjoyable years of my career, just the camaraderie that everyone has here, the connection the club has not only with the players but with the front office, sponsors and everyone involved with the club.
"It's been a really long career, one that I'm very proud of, one that I hope I've helped not only other footy players along the way but general public. I've always appreciated the fans for their support and their criticism but mostly their support, but it's been a great journey.
"It's been a wild ride - I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot ... I started my career without a family and now I've got two beautiful kids and a lovely wife, so to be able to represent the NRL at a very high level for as long as I did, that's something I'm going to be very proud of when I finish."
The second-rower added that he was excited to get his opportunity with Catalans.
"I'm excited to add to the team my experience and what I've learnt over the past 13 years in the NRL," Sims said.
"My desire to compete and challenge myself both on and off the field is motivating to me, and I believe being at the Catalans will do that. It'll be a new chapter for myself and my family, but we are very excited for it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.