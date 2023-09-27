Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Tariq Sims bids farewell to Melbourne Storm, heads to English Super League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 28 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tariq Sims will embark on his next rugby league adventure after departing the Melbourne Storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.