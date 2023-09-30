Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1993: Dance party murder

By Newsroom
September 30 2023 - 12:00pm
Geoffrey Berrett
Looking back at September 30, 1993

A schoolboy was jailed for a minimum of nine years yesterday for murdering a 17-year-old stranger in an unprovoked stabbing at a dance party.

