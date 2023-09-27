Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra suburbs targeted during organised crime group gun blitz

By Newsroom
September 28 2023 - 7:52am
Police officers involved in the statewide firearm blitz on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by NSW Police
Police officers involved in the statewide firearm blitz on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by NSW Police

Police have raided homes across the Illawarra during a firearms blitz on gun owners with alleged links to organised crime groups.

