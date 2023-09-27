Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Marshall Mount car fire erupts next to home

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
September 28 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firefighter dousing a smouldering car after it erupted in flames at Marshall Mount on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by Albion Park RFS
A firefighter dousing a smouldering car after it erupted in flames at Marshall Mount on Wednesday, September 27. Picture by Albion Park RFS

Police are investigating after a car was torched beside a home in Marshall Mount.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.