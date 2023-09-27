Police are investigating after a car was torched beside a home in Marshall Mount.
The emergency call to the Calderwood Road home was received at 11.37pm on Wednesday, September 27, with firefighters from Albion Park and Calderwood rushing to the scene.
Firefighters arrived "to find a car fully alight beside the residence", Albion Park Rural Fire Brigade said.
The car was extinguished shortly after midnight.
If you have any information that could assist police call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
