Heroin, Butanediol found in crashed truck at Menangle

By Newsroom
September 28 2023 - 9:47am
Police cars. File photo
A truckie is behind bars after a stash of heroin and Butanediol was allegedly found in his vehicle after he crashed and rolled it north-west of Wollongong.

