A truckie is behind bars after a stash of heroin and Butanediol was allegedly found in his vehicle after he crashed and rolled it north-west of Wollongong.
The truck rolled on the Hume Motorway at Menangle, with one of its spare tyres flying off and crashing into a passing Volkswagen Golf sedan, at 1.30am on Tuesday, September 26.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 45-year-old woman, was not injured.
The truck driver, a 42-year-old man from Canberra, was taken to Liverpool Hospital under police guard for assessment.
A crime scene was established and police searched the truck.
"Investigators located 2.2kg of heroin, 1,4-Butanediol [known as bute], and a mobile phone. These were seized to undergo forensic examination," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The truck driver was discharged from hospital yesterday on Wednesday and then charged with:
He was refused bail to appear at Campbelltown Local Court on Thursday, September 28.
