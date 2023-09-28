Ellen Perez is entering the unknown as she prepares to head to India in a bid to mix up her pre-season training for a big Australian summer of tennis.
The Shellharbour talent this week revealed that she will play in the 2023 Tennis Premier League. The TPL is set to take place in Pune later this year, with the tournament featuring a mix of rising Indian talent and international tennis stars.
The league's fifth edition will be headlined by former men's world No.10 ranked player Ernests Gulbis. It is a team-based competition and includes a combination of singles and doubles formats.
Perez told the Mercury that she was thrilled to take part in the TPL as she kept one eye on bigger tournaments on the horizon - including January's Australian Open.
The world's No.23 women's doubles player was knocked out in the second round in Melbourne earlier this year.
"I was attracted to the league because, in the past, I have always done pre-season in Melbourne and I feel like I go into the Australian swing without any competitive points and matches for a while," the 27-year-old said.
"I like the opportunity to go to India to play in a teams event where it's competitive and fun. I figured a change might be a good thing and I love new experiences. The league approached me to play, that's how this all came about.
"For me, the league will allow me to play both singles and mixed doubles. I am looking forward to being in a team and playing for others as well as cheering on and encouraging fellow teammates.
"Ultimately, I would love to achieve as many wins as I can for my team."
