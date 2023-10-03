Windang Public School showcases exceptional teaching and learning Advertising Feature

(Left to right) Murat Dizdar (Secretary NSW Department of Education) and Windang Public School's Loreta Kocovska, (Principal), Ashley Davies (Assistant Principal), and Emily Markham (R/Assistant Principal). Picture Supplied

Outstanding education where students achieve their best is at the heart of Windang Public School.

The school community was delighted to welcome Mr Murat Dizdar, Secretary of the NSW Department of Education for a tour.

Mr Dizdar had more than two decades of experience teaching and leading schools before being appointed as Department Secretary and he was highly impressed with what he saw.



"I'd like to extend my gratitude on behalf of our school and community to Mr Dizdar for prioritising a visit to our school," said principal Loreta Kocovska.



Academic excellence is our focus, community is our culture and every student is known, valued, and cared for. - Loreta Kocovska, Principal, Windang Public School

"During his visit, we had the opportunity to showcase the exceptional teaching and learning that takes place every day, as well as the refurbishments and builds that have been completed over the past three years.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight the progress and achievements we have made as a school community.



"In fact, he even took to Twitter to express his appreciation," said Ms Kocovska.



He tweeted, "Today I saw great work on data and tracking student progress, as well as fantastic 'Talk to Writing' explicit instruction implemented across all classes. Thanks, Loreta and team for all you're doing for the school community."

Mr Dizdar was also impressed by the extensive refurbishment of the school that has been achieved in only three years.



"This refurbishment was possible through your careful budgeting, seeking donations, and harnessing your creative problem-solving skills - you've demonstrated your astute entrepreneurship skills," said Mr Dizdar.



Last year the school celebrated 80 years of exceptional public education.

Today it is a world-class school where students develop strong communication, collaboration, and critical skills.

Students and staff enjoy access to a world-class computer network system with brand-new interactive whiteboards and video conferencing facilities along with provided laptop, chromebook or iPad from kindergarten to year 6.

Education is enriched with music and sports lessons, with dance and netball taught in Term 4 by specialist teachers.



This year, the school introduced weekly Italian lessons. Learning another language has many benefits including improving memory, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

